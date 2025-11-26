Italy criminalizes femicide, punishing it with life imprisonment

HQ

Italy's parliament has approved a law recognizing femicide as a distinct crime and punishing it with life imprisonment, marking a significant step in the fight against gender-based violence.

The vote coincided with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and received bipartisan support, passing with 237 votes in favor. The law, championed by Premier Giorgia Meloni's conservative government, introduces stronger measures against gender-based crimes, including stalking and revenge porn.

High-profile cases, such as the 2023 murder of university student Giulia Cecchettin, helped fuel public outrage and debate over Italy's patriarchal culture. Meloni highlighted government efforts to expand anti-violence centers, emergency hotlines, and educational initiatives, while pledging continued action.

While the center-left opposition supported the law, it argued that criminal measures alone are insufficient and called for addressing economic and cultural inequalities. Italy's statistics agency recorded 106 femicides in 2024, 62 committed by partners or former partners.