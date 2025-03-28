Italy considers Japanese aircraft for maritime patrol

HQ

The latest news on Italy . The country is evaluating the Kawasaki P-1 maritime patrol aircraft to enhance its anti-submarine capabilities in the Mediterranean, signaling a departure from its traditional reliance on American aircraft.

The P-1, a four-engine platform designed for maritime surveillance, has been operational in Japan since 2013 but has yet to secure international buyers. If selected, it would replace Italy's ATR 72 fleet, which lacks full anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The move aligns with Italy's growing defence partnership with Japan, highlighted by their collaboration on the GCAP sixth-generation fighter. For now, it remains to be seen how this potential deal unfolds in the broader context of Italy's defence strategy.