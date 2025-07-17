Italy captain Cristiana Girelli stuns Norway and reaches Euro's semis

HQ

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 has the first semi-finalist, and there have been been a surprise. Italy has beaten Norway, one of the favourites every year, and one of the four nations that had achieved a full three out of three victories in the group stage.

Caroline Graham Hansen, one of the top goalscorers at FC Barcelona and runner-up for Ballon d'Or, did not score in the 2-1 Italian victory. Instead, it was Italy captain Cristiana Girelli, 35-year-old forward from Juventus, who scored a deuce, including a header in the 90th minute when Ada Hegerberg from Norway had tied the match.

"In the group stage we didn't play how we can, maybe because of the pressure to reach the knockout phase", said Girelli, named MVP. "I felt something different, something special in this team, I've seen in the eyes of my team-mates a special light".

Italy being a semi-finalist was probably not on many people's pools, but they now await rival: Sweden or the current title holders England, to be determined after tonight match at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST in Zurich.