Italy calls for halt to Israeli offensive in Gaza

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has issued on Wednesday a strong appeal to Israel to cease its military campaign in Gaza, citing escalating humanitarian concerns and violations of international law.

While reaffirming Italy's support for Israel's right to self-defense, the government expressed alarm over the scale and persistence of the offensive. The remarks come as domestic opposition grows and Rome signals openness to future peacekeeping efforts in the region.