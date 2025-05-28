English
Italy calls for halt to Israeli offensive in Gaza

Rome calls for end to airstrikes and warns against displacement of Palestinians, as domestic and international pressure grows.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has issued on Wednesday a strong appeal to Israel to cease its military campaign in Gaza, citing escalating humanitarian concerns and violations of international law.

While reaffirming Italy's support for Israel's right to self-defense, the government expressed alarm over the scale and persistence of the offensive. The remarks come as domestic opposition grows and Rome signals openness to future peacekeeping efforts in the region.

Antonio Tajani Deputy Prime Minister of Italy arrives to attend in a meeting of EU foreign ministers, at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium on November 14, 2022 // Shutterstock

