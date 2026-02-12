Italy approves €8.8 billion for GCAP fighter jet programme

HQ

Italy's parliament has approved an €8.77 billion funding package for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a joint fighter jet project with the United Kingdom and Japan.

The defence committee of the lower house gave final backing to the government proposal on Thursday, meaning no further vote is required. The funds will cover the programme's initial phases through 2037.

GCAP fighter jet programme // Shutterstock

GCAP was launched in December 2022 and aims to deliver a next-generation combat aircraft by 2035, combining crewed and uncrewed systems, advanced sensors and integrated data networks. The project is being developed by a joint venture between BAE Systems, Italy's Leonardo and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement, backed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Italy now estimates early-phase costs at €18.6 billion, up from around €6 billion at 2021 prices when the programme was first outlined. Officials say the increase reflects higher technology development, testing and design expenses.

The approval comes as Europe's rival Future Combat Air System (led by France, Germany and Spain) faces industrial and political uncertainty. Italian officials have signalled openness to expanding GCAP, with Germany and Australia reportedly among the countries showing interest...