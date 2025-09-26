Italy and Spain send naval ships to protect Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound flotilla Both governments take an unprecedented step amid rising tensions with Israel.

HQ We just got the news that Italy and Spain have dispatched naval vessels to accompany Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound flotilla after it reported drone harassment in international waters. The convoy, carrying aid and activists, has rejected proposals to offload supplies in Cyprus, insisting its mission is to break Israel's blockade, while Israel has warned it will defend the blockade, calling the flotilla a provocation. The move marks the first time European states have sent warships to support such an initiative. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! Global Sumud Flotilla // Shutterstock