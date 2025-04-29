Italy acquires Gulfstream G550 jet to test cutting-edge military tech

HQ

The latest news on Italy . We now know that the country has acquired a new Gulfstream G550 jet to act as a dedicated testing platform for advanced intelligence and electronic warfare technologies developed by Leonardo.

Unlike other aircraft in Italy's fleet, this G550 will focus solely on research and system validation, not active operations. The move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen national defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign tech providers.

Positioned within a multi-billion-euro program, the aircraft supports Italy's goal of enhancing its role in NATO through domestic innovation. For now, it remains to be seen how this investment will reshape Italy's military edge in electronic warfare. Read more below.