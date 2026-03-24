Italian voters reject Meloni's judiciary overhaul in referendum blow

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Italian voters have rejected a judicial reform proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, dealing a political setback to her government.

In a two-day referendum, around 54% voted against the overhaul, compared with 46% in favor. Turnout reached an unexpectedly high 58.5%, signaling strong public engagement with the issue.

The proposal aimed to reshape the judiciary and would have required changes to Italy's postwar constitution. While technically complex, the campaign became highly politicized, with criticism of the judiciary playing a central role.

Younger voters were particularly decisive in the outcome, with a clear majority opposing the reform. Despite a late push to win their support, including outreach through unconventional platforms, the "no" vote prevailed.

Meloni // Shutterstock

Meloni acknowledged the result, saying the government would respect the decision and continue governing. However, analysts say the defeat could weaken her political standing and complicate future reforms.

The result may also hinder other key initiatives, including plans to introduce the direct election of the prime minister, another constitutional change central to her agenda.

Opposition figures, including Giuseppe Conte, welcomed the outcome as a victory for constitutional safeguards, potentially giving them momentum to challenge Meloni more effectively in future elections.

The setback comes at a delicate moment, with rising living costs and international tensions adding pressure on the government. While Meloni remains a dominant figure in Italian politics, the referendum suggests her grip on public support may be less secure than before.