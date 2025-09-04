Italian teen to become first millennial Catholic saint

HQ

The latest news on Italy . Carlo Acutis, an Italian boy who passed away in his teens, known for using his skills in computer coding to share his faith online, is set to become the first saint of the millennial generation on Sunday.

The canonization ceremony, led by Pope Leo, will take place in St. Peter's Square. Acutis' life, marked by ordinary teenage experiences combined with extraordinary devotion, has inspired many to see holiness as accessible in everyday life.

"Carlo was an ordinary child like (others). He used to play, to have friends, and to go to school. But his extraordinary quality was the fact that he opened the door of his heart to Jesus and put Jesus in the first place in his life," his mother said.