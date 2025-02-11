Italian police arrest over 180 people in massive raid to dismantle mafia presence in Sicily

HQ

In the early hours of Tuesday, Italian police launched a large-scale operation targeting Mafia clans in and around Palermo, Sicily. With over 1,200 officers participating, the Carabinieri, Italy's military police, moved to dismantle the Mafia's stronghold in the region, attempting to stop them from rebuilding their powerful governing body known as the Cupola.

The raids come amid growing concerns over Mafia figures who, despite being behind bars, have continued to run operations via encrypted phones and secretive communications. The operation, one of the largest in recent years, was a response to recent releases of Mafia bosses and their use of technology to evade justice.

Authorities believe the Mafia has adapted over time, no longer needing physical meetings to carry out their criminal activities. The Carabinieri's efforts extend to capturing several of those still at large, with some individuals, like Tommaso Lo Presti, who was recently freed after 12 years in prison, already among those arrested. For now, it remains to be seen whether these efforts will significantly weaken the Mafia's grip on Sicily.