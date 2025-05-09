Italian Open: when do Sinner and Alcaraz play their debut matches?

HQ

Jannik Sinner, tennis World No. 1, is making a reapparance this weekend at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, or Italian Open, for the first time in three months after a doping ban. He admitted to have "very, very low expectations", but fans are eagerly awaiting his first ATP match since the Australian Open victory last January. And we now know who his first rival will be.

Sinner, as the top seeded player, will make his debut at second round of the ATP rome, and it will take place on Saturday, May 10. The time of the match is yet unknown, but we know he will face Mariano Navone, 24-year-old Argentinian player, currently World No. 99, who had a career best of 29 in the ATP ranking. Navone previously defeated Mexican player Federico Cinà 6-3, 6-3 at the Grand Stand Arena in Rome.

Sinner's return will reinstall the rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz, who is still World No. 3, but cut some distance with the Italian. The Spaniard was place in opposite side of the bracket, so they could only meet up in a potential final. And his debut will take place today, Friday May 9, not earlier than 12:00 BST, 13:00 CEST, against Serbian player Dusan Lajovic.