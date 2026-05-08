Italian Open schedule for Friday May 5: debuts for Djokovic, Zverev, Musetti, Jódar...

HQ

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia, or Italian Open in Rome, a Masters 1,000 on clay courts and the last big tournament before Roland Garros, has already started at the Foro Italico, and second round (round of 64) starts today, with the debut of the 32 seeded players, which this year included 19-year-old Rafael Jódar as the 32th seed, after his run to the quarter-finals in Madrid Open two weeks ago where he put up a great fight against Jannik Sinner.

In fact, Jódar will be the first one to play on Friday, May 8, against Nuno Buroges, top Portuguese player, now ranked 52 in the world, with a career high record of World No. 30 in 2024, when he beat an ageing Rafa Nadal in the 2024 Swedish Open, his only tournament.

Friday will be the debut of second seed Alexander Zverev, third seed Novak Djokovic, sixth seed Alex de Miñaur, eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti; while Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton and Daniil Medvedev will play on Saturday.

Italian Open order of play on Friday, May 8 (times in CEST)



Borges vs. Jódar: 11:00



Khachanov vs. Shevchenko: 11:00



De Milaur vs. Arnaldi: 11:00



Ruud vs. Svajda: 12:10



Struff vs. Lehecka: 12:10



Van de Zandschulp vs. Kovacevic



Altmaier vs. Zverev: 13:00



Tien vs. Dzumhur: 13:20



Tabilo vs. Cerúndolo: 13:20



Griekspoor vs. Blockx: 13:20



Prizmic vs. Djokovic: 14:10



Paul vs. Vukic: 14:30



Humbert vs. Kopriva: 14:30



Baez vs. Bublik: 14:30



Hanfmann vs. Darderi: 16:30



Musetti vs. Mpetshi Perricard: 20:30

