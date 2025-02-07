Italian ministers accused of aiding fugitive war criminal's escape

HQ

A new legal complaint has been filed with the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing three high-ranking Italian government ministers of obstructing justice by helping a fugitive war criminal evade capture.

The complaint alleges that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with Justice Minister Carlo Nordio and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, facilitated the escape of Osama Elmasry, a man wanted by the ICC for numerous crimes against humanity and war crimes in Libya.

After his arrest in Turin in January 2025, Elmasry was allegedly released from custody and flown back to Libya on an Italian government plane. The filing argues that the ministers' actions violated Italy's legal obligations under international law by preventing a key witness from providing potentially incriminating evidence.

The case raises questions about Italy's cooperation with the ICC and its role in alleged crimes against migrants. For now, it remains to be seen whether the ICC will proceed with an investigation into the ministers' actions.