Italian mafia shifts strategy towards collaboration

HQ

The latest news on Italy . Italy's main mafia organisations are reportedly abandoning violent turf wars in favour of cooperation, particularly in drug trafficking and money laundering, the DIA said in an annual report about the organised crime groups on Tuesday.

The national anti-mafia agency (DIA) warns that criminal networks are now targeting major infrastructure projects, including EU-funded public works and the planned Sicily bridge, while expanding their use of encrypted communications and Chinese shadow banking.