Italian Macko Esports announces hiatus from competitive League of Legends

You may have seen them in action over the weekend at the EMEA Masters 2025 Winter tournament, which saw the top Tier-2 teams in competitive League of Legends in action, and if you did and were impressed by the League of Legends Italian Tournament (LIT) champions, we have some bad news for you.

Macko Esports has announced plans to exit competitive League of Legends. A hiatus has been revealed, all due to tightening restrictions on the organisation and a plethora or other issues.

Speaking about this decision, CEO Antonio Todisco stated: "I would like to express our gratitude to PG Esports and Riot Ita for their collaboration over the past years. It is with great regret that I announce that, after numerous frictions, we find ourselves in the position of having to suspend our partnership.

"Throughout this five-year collaboration, we have encountered significant challenges in achieving the goals we set together and in receiving the necessary support in such a competitive industry. Unfortunately, the initial expectations were not met, nor were the agreements and promises made by the parties. As of today, after several shortcomings and a lack of willingness to collaborate, we realise that we are forced to take a different path."

It should be said that this hiatus is planned to simply be temporary and that eventually the organisation would like to return to the esport "when conditions become unfavourable for the growth of a sustainable system - one that prioritises the community and respects all involved parties."

This decision does also mean that the organisation's various players and staff have all been released from their contracts and duties.