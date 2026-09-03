Italian GP at Monza to be declared heat hazard as heatwaves return to Europe

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Formula 1 season resumes this weekend with the Italian GP at Monza, and the weather predicts temperatures of 31 C or above during the hours of the sprint race on Saturday and Grand Prix on Sunday (they peaked at 36 C at the near Milan's airport on Wednesday, as temperatures rise all around Western Europe this first days of September).

Before the first tests take place on Friday, Formula 1 has declared heat hazard for the Italy GP, the second time the heat protocol is declared after Austria.

This means that drivers to can use cooling vests with tubes with a cooled liquid that blows cool air to the driver. These vests, considered uncomfortable by some riders, are advised but not mandatory. If a driver chooses not to wear them, they need to add extra ballast to their cars, around half a kilogram, to make up for those who use it and have the extra weight.

Oscar Piastri from McLaren said that "it's okay" but if it fails it's worse than not wearing it the last time it was used at the Austrian GP earlier this year (via F1.com). "There's obviously the risk of if it goes wrong, and if it fails, then it's worse than not wearing it.

"I think if you get the system working well, it can help a bit. It's not a complete gamechanger, but when I used it last year it was okay. There are definitely some things that are not perfect with it, but at the end of the day, it's personal preference."

Next week, if temperatures remain as they are now, the heat hazard will definitively be used again for the Spanish GP, with temperatures rising up to 37C in Madrid.