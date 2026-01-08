Italian Gold Rush Shakes European Short Course Championships

With the conclusion of the European Short Course Championships for 2025, there has been much excitement amongst fans and the sports world. With the major event taking place in Lublin, Poland, the final night brought with it an array of exciting developments, including Italy absolutely dominating on the European stage. With some powerful rivals, the team managed to end off the Championship with a gold rush, impressing by collecting 10 medals in a single session. This, of course, is besides some of the other jaw-dropping performances from Hungary, Poland, and the Netherlands' Marrit Steenberg (who ended up setting a new record).

The live streaming and in-play betting markets made this that much easier. In comparison, Australia and the US chose to keep an eye on their own stars and individual races early on in the day, resulting in several slow reactions. In total, each of the 21 nations that participated in the competition took home at least one medal over the entire six days that the event lasted. Although Italy took home 10 medals on the final night, the team won a total of 20 medals within those 6 days, which is an impressive feat worth praising. To break it down, these pieces consisted of 9 gold medals, 6 bronze, and 5 silver pieces of hardware.

In the individual races, Italy's Sara Curtis gave a memorable performance in the 50m women's backstroke, shocking even the most disinterested spectators. She ended up taking home gold, with Fransesco Lazzari claiming bronze in the men's edition of this race. However, Curtis only ended up claiming one of many gold medals for the evening, and then she found herself back in the pool for the 50m freestyle. Here, the swimmer ended up with a co-silver, sharing the award with France's Beryl Gastaldello. The men's 50m breaststroke saw two Italian swimmers take to the podium, including Simone Cerasuolo claiming gold, while Nicolo Martinenghi brought bronze home.

It was Alberto Razetti was the one who brought in the final, individual gold medal for Italy. In the men's 400m IM, he dominated the pool, showing off his impeccable form and unmatched prowess as he reached victory. Looking at some other standout performances, there is Poland, who ended up winning two gold, four bronze, and two silver, coming to a total of 8 medals in total. One main contributor was Katarzyna Wasick, who, in all honesty, outdid herself in the 50 metres women's freestyle. She kept fans on the edge of their seats as she claimed the first gold medal for Poland for the night, and this is besides Justina Kozan also brought her A-game.

Not only did the swimmer take gold in the 400 metres women's individual medley, but Kozan's surprise victory also included a national record that no one could have predicted. She stunned the crowd by claiming a 4:28.56 finish, breaking a record set by Katarzyna Baranowska in 2007. Wasick entered the final and managed to cut a tenth off of her Polish record by clocking in at 23.20 seconds with the fastest qualifying time. This was ahead of Gastaldello (France) and Italy's Curtis, who both ended on 23.41 and took home the co-silver. Alba Vázquez Ruiz and Emma Carrasco Cadens from Spain took second and third places.

Of course, the European Short Course Championships cannot be talked about without mentioning the Netherlands' Marrit Steenberg, who single-handedly claimed a total of 8 medals. Beyond these hardware pieces, she also managed to set five European records within five different events. Steenberg previously mention of how she feels like an outsider at times, even though she competes alongside some of the best swimmers in the world. The athlete expressed this in Doha 2024 after claiming her first world championship in a 100m freestyle. By Singapore 2025, even after reigning victorious over Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan (an Olympic gold medallist, by the way), she still seemed to have expressed some doubt in herself.

With her claiming these six European short-course titles alongside setting those five individual swim records, it is clear that her mindset has shifted significantly. However, Steenberg did admit that she was not expecting to receive any of the accolades she obtained on the field. Some other standout performances came from France's Maxime Grousset, who won gold in the 100m butterfly, and from the Hungarian team, who took home six medals. The competition brought with it some of the best performances in recent years, surpassing the expectations of many. Especially for Italy, the European short course for 2025 marks a historic moment, showcasing just how well their swimmers can perform under pressure.