Italian club Parma signs one of Norway's most promising players

The winter transfer market has been fruitful for Parma Calcio 1913 (or simply Parma), which, as its full name suggests, it's one of the oldest Italian football clubs. The club isn't the most successful (their best League position was runners-up in 1997, they are currently 14th) but they have won several trophies, including 3 Coppa Italia and various UEFA competitions.

Now, Parma has signed one of the most promising Norwegian stars: Mathias Fjørtoft Løvik, who plays as left-back. The 21-year-old player comes from Molde FK, one of the top Norwegian teams, but despite his young age has experience playing in (Europa League, Conference League and the qualifying phase of the Champions League), as well as playing for the Norway since very young.

The news was announced by popular insider Fabrizio Romano, and was confirmed by the Italian club earlier this week: he will stay in Parma until 2029. "Having progressed through the youth ranks of the Norwegian club, Mathias quickly became a player of interest for the first team thanks to his work ethic and qualities", says the club.

"Joining Parma Calcio is a great honour: this is such a big Club with an incredible history. Some legendary players have played here, and I'll try to honour their legacy. I can't wait to see all the Parma fans! Forza Parma!", Lovik said.