Italian boxing legend Nino Benvenuti dies aged 87

HQ

Nino Benvenuti, former professional boxer, considered the best Italian boxer of all-time, has died aged 87. In his professional career, Benvenuti held the undisputed super-welterweight championship and the undisputed middleweight championship twice in the 1960s. He was also an Olympic gold medal in Rome 1960. In total, 90 fights, with 82 wins, 35 by KO, 7 defeats and one draw.

Nino Benvenuti was born in Isola d'Istria, today an Slovenian town that was part of Italy in 1938. Benvenuti received several tributes after his retirement, including being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1992. He even acted in two films, Sundance and the Kid (1969) and Mark Shoots First (1975).

As the most prominent boxer that ever came from Italy, his name is in one of the 100 tiles celebrating Italy's most representative athletes at the Olympic Park at the Foro Italico in Rome.