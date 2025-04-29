Italian Army welcomes first UH-169D helicopter

HQ

The latest news on Italy . We now know that the Italian Army has officially received its first UH-169D Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), marking a key milestone in the country's defense modernization efforts.

The handover took place on April 28 at the 28th Tucano Squadron Group hangar in Viterbo, with top officials in attendance. Developed by Leonardo, the UH-169D is set to replace older models such as the AB.205 and AB.206.

This new aircraft will provide enhanced mission flexibility, interoperability, and support for a variety of operations, including medical and casualty evacuations. The Army has already ordered a total of 25 UH-169Ds. Now, it remains to be seen how the helicopter will perform.