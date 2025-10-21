Italdesign shows off the upcoming Honda NSX-tribute The italian design studio is working on an restomod of the Honda NSX and this is the first teaser picture...

HQ The design studio Italdesign likes to draw various tributes to iconic car models and their upcoming project that will soon be shown is their tribute to the iconic 90s car Honda NSX that Ayrton Senna helped develop. The NSX was considered for many years to be the best sports car of its time and outclassed its closest competitors Ferrari Testarossa and Lamborghini Diablo, at the time. The small teaser that has appeared shows an LED taillight that of course resembles the original image in terms of shape, but without the top shape, which perhaps should have been included here. When we will see it, we do not know, but it will soon be time to judge by the teaser. <social>https://www.instagram.com/reels/DP0hwZxDZat/</social>