      Assassin's Creed Mirage

      It will take between 15 and 20 hours to beat Assassin's Creed Mirage

      That will see it have a similar size to Rogue and Revelations.

      We've known for a while that Assassin's Creed Mirage won't be of the same scale as the recent RPGs; Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but with that in mind, how big or long will the game be?

      Speaking to Eurogamer, narrative director Sarah Beaulieu has revealed that the title should have a scope that is more similar to that of Assassin's Creed Revelations or Assassin's Creed Rogue, and should take around 15-20 hours to beat.

      "I think the most accurate comparison would be Rogue or Revelations, in terms of scope. We also wanted to go back to what Assassin's Creed was in terms of story structure in the very early games, which means that it's linear. You have a beginning, you have an end, and it's a character's evolution."

      We also recently spoke with Beaulieu, where we learnt about the lack of mythology in the game. You can take a look at that interview below.

      Assassin's Creed Mirage

