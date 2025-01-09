IT: Welcome to Derry set for three seasons

Andy Muschietti, known for his chilling adaptations of It, has big plans for Welcome to Derry. In a recent interview with Radio TU, Andy Muschietti confirmed that the upcoming Welcome to Derry series will span three seasons, each exploring a different era in Pennywise's terrifying history. The first season will take place in 1962, followed by 1935 in the second, and finally 1908 in the third. These time leaps are no coincidence; they align with Pennywise's infamous 27-year cycle, unearthing chilling events like the Bradley Gang massacre and the Kitchener Ironworks explosion. Muschietti, who also directed the It films, aims to delve deeper into the dark past of Derry and its connection to the infamous clown.

