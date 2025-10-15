IT: Welcome to Derry scares up a bloody storm in this new red band trailer

HQ

Pennywise the dancing clown is set to return in IT: Welcome to Derry. The brand new prequel show that brings back Skarsgård as the nightmarish creature from beyond the stars. In this brand new and violently bloody trailer we are welcomed back to the small town, nearly 30 years prior to the events in Andy Muschietti's first film from 2017.

The show will premiere at the end of the month on October the 26th, and judging from the footage it is shaping up to be truly adult oriented, violently bloody and devilishly gory. In other words, Christmas for all us fans of horror. The season will provide us with eight episodes in total with the finale airing on the 14th of December. Check out the deliciously disturbing trailer here below.

Are you looking forward to IT: Welcome to Derry?