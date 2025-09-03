It: Welcome to Derry premiere date revealed: Pennywise will return in time for Halloween

HQ

There are plenty of promising projects set to make their arrival in time for the spooky season this year, with countless frightful flicks and scary series on their way. Now, we also know that Pennywise will be joining the party once more, as the premiere date for the prequel series It: Welcome to Derry has been revealed.

As confirmed on X, the show will premiere on HBO Max as soon as October 26. For regions without the streaming platform, like the UK, we can likely expect a matched premiere date (or the day after on October 27) on Sky/Now, although this has yet to be confirmed.

As for what It: Welcome to Derry will offer fans, we're told: "Based on the 1986 novel IT by Stephen King, Welcome to Derry pictures a world of the small town in the 1960s - before Pennywise wreaked havoc. Taking place before the events of the movies IT and IT: Chapter Two, Welcome to Derry leads up to the first movie."

While this may sound like Pennywise won't be present, it has been confirmed that Bill Skarsgård will reprise his role as the terrifying supernatural clown in the series.

Check out a trailer for the show below.