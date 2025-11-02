IT: Welcome to Derry becomes HBO's third biggest streaming premiere ever

HQ

According to the latest figures, the prequel series to the IT films has been a success for HBO - managing to attract some 5.7 million viewers and thus making it the third biggest premiere for the streaming service. While both House of the Dragon and The Last of Us pulled in bigger numbers, this clearly shows that horror is as valid as ever. Though there might have been a slight boost because of the proximity to Halloween.

The coming weeks will prove if Pennywise and his evil shenanigans manage to hold up in the long term. With six remaining episodes of the season, and two more planned - which will focus on different years - 1935 and 1908. With this first season taking place in 1962.

