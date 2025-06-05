"It wasn't my fault," Madame Web star Dakota Johnson on the 2024 flop

HQ

Madame Web was one of 2024's biggest stinkers when it came to movies. Its box office performance and review scores were both found wanting, and as the poster girl of the movie, Dakota Johnson caught a fair bit of flak.

However, in a recent interview with LA Times, Johnson wanted to clear the air a bit about Madame Web. "It wasn't my fault," she said. "There's this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don't have a creative bone in their body. And it's really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way."

"I think unfortunately with 'Madame Web,' it started out as something and turned into something else. And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time...There's no part of me that's like, 'Oh, I'll never do that again' to anything. I've done even tiny movies that didn't do well. Who cares?"

So, it seems Johnson isn't that bothered about the loss Madame Web took. Mostly, people have moved on from Madame Web, and considering the character's middling popularity from the comics, it's unlikely anyone is still losing sleep over how she was fumbled in live-action.

