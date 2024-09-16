It was a challenge to bring RPG elements to a physics game in Eternal Strands

HQ

Eternal Strands sets itself apart from a lot of upcoming RPGs with its use of physics. If you see a body of water, you can freeze it. You can climb almost any surface, and take apart objects in the world for resources.

At Gamescom, we asked game director and co-founder at Yellow Brick Games Frederic St-Laurent about the challenges that brought. "Trying to bring RPG elements with physics, regardless of progression, was a challenge," he said.

"That was a fun challenge to tackle. I must say I've always been fascinated by, like, the physics-based games, like, toy games, digging bridges and stuff. There's something intrinsic that just brings you a joyful play. But there's nothing about action and adventure and exploration. So trying to bring that to the mix really set us on a course that I'm glad that we are today, like, with the results."

Eternal Strands isn't just about giving you a physics playground to use your magic in. You've also got a story to follow, and characters to get to know. Find out more about the game in our full interview below: