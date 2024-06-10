It turns out the floating palace from Octopussy is a real hotel

HQ

In Octopussy, James Bond (played by Roger Moore at the time) must stop a mysterious business woman from - you guessed it - world domination. The climax of the film sees Bond take on the villain in a luxury palace floating on a lake.

It turns out that palace is actually a hotel, called the Taj Lake Palace, and you can book a stay if you want to get a slightly Bond-esque experience. The price for the next couple of nights is around £270, but as you're not going to be booking a flight to India right now, the real price is more like around £350-400 depending on when you want to stay.

As you can see in the video below, it's got a lot of luxury options for residents, but perhaps it's only for the keenest James Bond fans, or those that just want a luxury stay in India and don't care about a price.

This is an ad: