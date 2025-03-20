It turns out that Ken Kutaragi owns a Nintendo PlayStation

HQ

During the 16-bit era, Sega launched the Mega CD accessory for the Mega Drive, which provided several performance advantages and actually offered multiple good games such as Hideo Kojima's masterpiece Snatcher, the role-playing game Lunar: The Silver Star, Compile's shoot 'em up Robo Aleste, the arcade Final Fight CD, and the superb Sonic CD.

But Nintendo didn't want to be outdone and also had a CD add-on in the works in collaboration with their partner Sony, called Nintendo PlayStation. Unfortunately, the project fell apart after disagreements where Nintendo broke the collaboration with Sony the day after the CD unit was shown publicly, something that was obviously difficult to digest for Sony. Nintendo chose Philips as a partner instead, but nothing came of that collaboration, while Sony went ahead with its own PlayStation without Nintendo's help, and the rest is history.

In 2014, a fully functional Nintendo PlayStation prototype was discovered, one of only 200 units made and the only one known to exist. It has since been sold for outrageous sums of money (most recently for $300,000), but now Time Extension reports that there is actually one more unit.

Journalist Julian Domanski interviewed the PlayStation's creator, Ken Kutaragi, and in the process learned (and got to touch it) that he also has a Nintendo PlayStation. This means that there are at least two such devices.

Kutaragi's unit will probably not be put up for sale any time soon, although we suspect he will get lots of bids now that the cat is out of the bag, so to speak.