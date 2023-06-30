It turns out some games fake their loading bars

HQ

Game loading screens and loading bars aren't as common as they once were, but are still fairly easy to find in modern gaming. What is incredibly rare, though, is a smooth loading bar that glides from one end of the screen to the other.

Even if you've got a PC that would impress NASA, loading bars will always pause at certain moments and then move a chunk forward. Apparently, according to indie game developers on Twitter, this is by design.

Indie dev Mike Blithell noted when replying to a post about smooth loading bars by comedian Alasdair Beckett-King that "players don't trust a smooth loading bar. The stutters and pauses show you that the load is 'biting'."

Another developer Rami Ismail then added that they've worked on "projects where we faked loading bars, extended loading times, or artificially made loading bars move at uneven speeds."

It's a bit of a bombshell, to find out that the loading bar does not reflect the game actually loading, but what the developer thinks the screen should look like. I don't think I'll ever trust a loading bar again, now.