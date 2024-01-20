It turns out Pac-Man is just as fun with only one lane

HQ

If you've been looking for a quick and easy game to play on your browser to make it look like you're busier than you really are when at work, we have just the game for you.

The latest Pac-Man iteration eliminates all the complexity of the game and instead asks players to rack up points, evade ghosts, and consume ghosts all on a single lane. The idea is to move left and right, avoiding the deadly ghost until you can pick up a Power Pellet and turn the tables on the ghost for a couple of seconds. While this may sound incredibly easy, the speed at which this game plays will keep you on your toes and entertained.

Known as Paku Paku, the game has been created by 2D developer Kenta Cho, and to get a taste of its brilliance, you can visit the link here to start setting some high scores. After you've managed to try out the game, be sure to share your high score with other Gamereactor readers in the comments below.

Thanks, PC Gamer.