It turns out Elon Musk wasn't the world's best gamer after all

It started with Elon Musk being recognized as an abnormally skilled Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4 gamer, so much so that he was quickly accused of cheating because he was too good, something Musk did not appreciate.

This has since led to a falling out between Musk and Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" Hoyt, who called him a fake gamer - prompting Musk to unfollow Asmongold on X, leak private messages between the two, remove the streamer's blue verification badge from X, and attack him with various accusations.

But... now it has been revealed that Musk is indeed a fake gamer. Musk admitted this in private messages with Youtuber NikoWrex and defended himself by saying that it is impossible to beat players in Asia without sharing accounts. He has therefore allowed other players to use his accounts to raise their levels and buy equipment with real money.

This revelation has led to criticism from the gaming community and calls for his accounts to be suspended. A simple cheater, then, who doesn't seem to like being caught. And with that, we guess the saga is over as Musk will be working with president Trump to run America for the next four years, and we assume his heil-saluting during today's inauguration will get more focus. Cheating in video games probably won't be as prioritized for a while.

