It Takes Two

It Takes Two trailer ruins my hope of getting 1,000 dollars

Josef Fares promised to give a thousand bucks to anyone who could honestly say Hazelight's upcoming game was boring, and I understand his confidence.

Hazelight's It Takes Two seemed a bit too dark and serious for my taste when it was unveiled last summer, but it has skyrocketed up my wish-list ever since the first trailer. I'm not alone in that, as Kieran really enjoyed his time with an early version of the game last month, and I doubt his hype-level will go down today.

Because EA and Hazelight have given us a new trailer from It Takes Two that both details parts of the fascinating story and shows off a few diverse gameplay mechanics. It makes me understand why Josef Fares in his classic style was bold enough to promise a thousand dollars to anyone who thinks It Takes Two is boring when talking with the soon-to-be ex-Game Informer Jeff Cork last month, as that's definitely not a word that comes to mind looking at the trailer. Am I wrong?

It Takes Two

