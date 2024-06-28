It Takes Two studio seems set to reveal new game at The Game Awards in December

HQ

It seems like Josef Fares and the rest of Hazelight never run out of ideas. A Way Out came out in 2018, and It Takes Two really placed the talented Swedish team on the map in 2021. The latter wasn't even 9 months old when Fares confirmed the studio was already working on its next game. Then, earlier this year, he seemed to imply this next project would get unveiled sometime this year. Now we might know exactly when.

Because Josef Fares has shared a picture of Geoff Keighley visiting Hazelight. As if having the Summer Game Fest, Gamescom Opening Night Live and The Game Awards creator/producer/host wasn't making it clear enough, Fares included the following message with the picture:

"Good shit is happening this year😉 @geoffkeighley"

This sure makes it sound like the follow-up to It Takes Two will be shown at Gamescom in August or The Game Awards in December.