      It Takes Two

      It Takes Two sells 16 million units, Hazelight teases new project

      The game has also been played by more than 30 million people.

      The 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two continues to be a big hit, it seems. Last February, it was revealed that It Takes Two had sold 10 million copies, and in just over a year, the game has sold yet another 6 million, totalling 16 million copies sold.

      Hazelight Studios confirmed the news over on Twitter/X, where it also stated that over 30 million people had played the game. With subscription services giving out the game, it makes sense that a lot more people would give it a go.

      Finally, Hazelight Studios also gave out a cryptic teaser for what's next, writing that there's "less than a month until the next big breakout hit of 2024 drops!"

      That could mean we'll see a new teaser from Hazelight soon, and that the developer could be cooking up another great co-op game for us to enjoy with family and friends.

      It Takes Two

