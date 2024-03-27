It Takes Two sells 16 million units, Hazelight teases new project

HQ

The 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two continues to be a big hit, it seems. Last February, it was revealed that It Takes Two had sold 10 million copies, and in just over a year, the game has sold yet another 6 million, totalling 16 million copies sold.

Hazelight Studios confirmed the news over on Twitter/X, where it also stated that over 30 million people had played the game. With subscription services giving out the game, it makes sense that a lot more people would give it a go.

Finally, Hazelight Studios also gave out a cryptic teaser for what's next, writing that there's "less than a month until the next big breakout hit of 2024 drops!"

That could mean we'll see a new teaser from Hazelight soon, and that the developer could be cooking up another great co-op game for us to enjoy with family and friends.