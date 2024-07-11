It Takes Two originally had a much darker vision

HQ

It Takes Two was a huge success for Joef Fares and his studio Hazelight thanks to a unique co-op set-up that took the concept to new heights. The charming sitcom setting helped too, of course, but it seems like this was not as straight-forward as you might think.

Via Instagram, Hazelight is now sharing early concept art from It Takes Two (originally called Project Nuts), and it was obviously meant to be considerably darker than the adventure we eventually got. The studio writes:

"As you can see in these extremely early concept images the game was... quite darker than it turned out in the end. Actually, a certain part of that darker legacy stuck around until very late in development. But more on that later.

As Josef Fares, our ever-wise Creative Director, use to say: Sometimes the game tells us where it wants to go."

Do you think the game could have been as popular even with the original design, as the one we ended up with?