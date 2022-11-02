It Takes Two is one of the best ports on the Nintendo Switch

HQ

Despite going up against major titles like Deathloop, Far Cry 6, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and the likes, It Takes Two ended up becoming many's favourite game last year. Then it's a good thing that even more players will be able to go on this amazing adventure when the game launches on Nintendo Switch on Friday. I had the pleasure and honour of talking with Hazelight's Josef Fares and Turn Me Up Games' Louis Polak and Scott Cromie about the port, and it sounds like it'll still be extremely good and fun.

Because the always honest Fares stated that he's very impressed by what Turn Me Up Games has done with the port, and that he didn't expect it to be that good and run so well. In fact, he says it's one of the best ports he's seen on the Nintendo Switch. Not only because the hardware's limitations compared to the other platforms aren't especially noticeable. Being able to play it either split-screen, online, or the new local co-op might even make it better to some extent. Mr. Cromie highlighted that it feels natural on the hybrid console because of the latter.

The icing on the cake is the inclusion of new language options, as the Switch version (and other platforms with a free update later this year) can be played with French, German, Japanese or Spanish voices.

When asked about the compromises that have been made for Nintendo's console, Cromie claims it'll be difficult to tell the difference besides the tweaked user-interface for handheld mode, so let's hope that's true. If so, millions of new players are in for a really thrilling ride.