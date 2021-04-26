LIVE

English
Gamereactor
news
It Takes Two

It Takes Two is now officially a million seller

The co-op driven game has only been out one month.

Just before we took a well deserved weekend off, the Swedish developer Hazelight had some good news to share on Twitter. It turns out the very entertaining co-op adventure It Takes Two has sold really well:

"Wow!!! Just found out #ItTakesTwo has sold over 1 million copies and is still going strong! Thank you so much for all the love you've shown our game, it means the world to us <3"

One million sold in less than a month for a game you can share with friends online - is if course really impressive. The buyers aren't the only ones who appreciated Cody and May's adventure. We really liked it as well, and you can check out our review where we explain why over here.

It Takes Two

