It Takes Two is Hazelight's new co-op adventure

Hazelight, the Swedish developer behind prison-escape action-adventure A Way Out had an early spot during EA Play which is currently taking place in streaming form at the time of writing. The developer, or rather Hazelight boss Josef Fares, revealed the next game coming out of the team and it's titled It Takes Two.

Co-op action-adventure/platformer It Takes Two has a truly unique premise and tells the story of a young girl desperate to keep her parents from going through with a divorce but the story is told, not via the girl or her parents, but via the two dolls the child creates. The game is set to release in 2021.

