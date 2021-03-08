It Takes Two is getting an hour-long demo at launch

You're watching Advertisements

We recently got to play the upcoming It Takes Two, developed by the Swedish studio Hazelight - and really enjoyed it, as you can read in our preview. It is one of those games that is kind of hard to explain though, as it's completely built with co-op in mind and has a pretty unique story.

Fortunately, we will be able to play the game ourselves to see what it is all about, as a demo is coming. This was revealed when the Hazelight founder and producer Josef Fares recently visited Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb's podcast. Fares said:

"I just want to say, when the game comes out, you will be able to try the first hour of the game. Just download the demo and try it on hand, and you will see what I mean. It's gonna be a crazy ride, that's for sure."

It's worth remembering that it is co-op only, but you can actually share your game online to play with someone else with only one purchased copy needed. Or just play local co-op, of course.

It Takes Two launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on March 26. You will of course read the review here at Gamereactor.