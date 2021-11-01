It Takes Two is coming to Xbox Game Pass in a few days

HQ

Whether you're ready to accept it or not (I know I'm not), we're already in November. With Xmas on the looming horizon, Microsoft has already served up a bunch of presents with an array of exciting new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Set to kick the month off, Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions will be coming to the service for PC users tomorrow, on November 2. Then also coming on November 2 will be Unpacking, a game that asks players to move house by solving a variety of puzzles. This title will be landing for PC, console, and cloud users.

Following on from this, on November 4, Hazelight's cooperative adventure game It Takes Two will be coming for PC, console, and cloud users via EA Play. On the same day and on the same platforms, the first-person action game Kill It With Fire will be coming to the service.

Then, on November 9, both Forza Horizon 5 and Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition will be available on PC, console, and cloud, with Football Manager 2022 also coming for just PC players.

And if all of that isn't enough to get you excited, November 11 will see the addition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition for console players, as well as One Step from Eden landing for PC and console players for some deckbuilding real-time action.

As per usual, this news does come with a little bad news, in six titles that are leaving the service. These are: