It Takes Two is becoming both a movie and a TV series

For most people, Josef Fares is probably known as either the "Fuck the Oscars" guy or the person behind hit games like A Way Out and It Takes Two, but what many might not know is that he actually started off his career as a Swedish movie maker.

And now he has somehow hit full circle as Variety reports that he is going to make a movie and a TV series based on his latest title, It Takes Two (developed by his studio Hazelight), together with dj2 Entertainment. Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller Accord will be the showrunners, and according to Variety's sources, there's currently a bidding war on these projects, so it seems like it might end up another Fares home-run. The man himself adds:

"Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television."

While we always root for great guys like Fares, we cannot help but wish this will be Oscar material in the end, just to hear him speak at the Academy Awards show...