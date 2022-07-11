It Takes Two has sold 7 million copies

HQ

There's no denying the success that It Takes Two has achieved ever since it launched in March last year. The game has received Game of the Year awards and various other acclaim from critics and fans alike, and this is on top of a boatload of sold copies, which doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

And that's because as developer Hazelight Studios revealed on Twitter, the cooperative game has now surpassed the seven million sold copies milestone.

Considering that It Takes Two is an EA Originals title and is available on EA Play, as well as being on Xbox Game Pass, and offering a Buddy Pass system, there's no way of knowing how many players have checked out the game, but no doubt it's far more than the seven million total sold copies.