It Takes Two has gone gold and is now finished

"We finally did it! #ItTakesTwo has gone gold". This was just tweeted by Josef Fares, founder of the Swedish developer Hazelight, director of It Takes Two and an overall cool guy. This means that the game is now finished and we shouldn't now fear any delays.

It Takes Two launches on March 26 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is fully built with co-op in mind and puts you and a partner in the roles of Cody and May who have been transformed to dolls, and to get back to the real world they have to solve a plethora of mini-games and challenges in what seems to be really good fun. Check out the latest trailer below: