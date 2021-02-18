Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
It Takes Two

It Takes Two has gone gold and is now finished

We don't have long to wait either as its scheduled to launch March 26.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

"We finally did it! #ItTakesTwo has gone gold". This was just tweeted by Josef Fares, founder of the Swedish developer Hazelight, director of It Takes Two and an overall cool guy. This means that the game is now finished and we shouldn't now fear any delays.

It Takes Two launches on March 26 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is fully built with co-op in mind and puts you and a partner in the roles of Cody and May who have been transformed to dolls, and to get back to the real world they have to solve a plethora of mini-games and challenges in what seems to be really good fun. Check out the latest trailer below:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
It Takes TwoIt Takes Two
It Takes TwoIt Takes Two

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy