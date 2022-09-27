It Takes Two creator teases his upcoming title

HQ

It Takes Two became a huge hit when it was released last year and back in July, we reported that it had climbed to over seven million sold games. This is extra impressive considering that player two (which is mandatory, this is co-op only) doesn't need the game to be able to participate even when playing online, and that is it included with EA Play and Game Pass.

Two weeks ago, it was also announced that It Takes Two is heading to Switch, something that surely will boost the sales figures even more - which can only be described as well deserved as the game is excellent.

So what is the developer, the Swedish studio Hazelight, up to now? Well, we just got a first sign of life from their next project as Josef Fares, founder of Hazelight and creative director, posted a small tease on Twitter. It's literally just an image of motion capping two people, which does gives us some possible clues though.

First and foremost, two people motion capping together might indicate that it is another co-op game (Hazelight's two released titles so far are A Way Out and It Takes Two, both being heavily co-op focused). Secondly, motion capping is usually done fairly late in the production, meaning that it might not be as far off as one might think. Finally, the two people in motion capture suits are female, which could mean a game with two female protagonists, just as A Way Out had two male leads.