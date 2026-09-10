It Takes Two confirmed for Switch 2 launch in October

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Relatively recently, a rumour started circulating claiming It Takes Two could be launching on Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as this October. This has now been confirmed, with EA and Hazelight announcing the Switch 2 edition of the hugely popular and massively acclaimed cooperative adventure will in fact arrive next month.

The Switch 2 version of It Takes Two will present players with "higher resolution, improved frame rates, and richer visual effects for a smoother, more immersive experience," and this is all while Switch 1 owners of the game can take advantage of the upgraded version entirely for free.

Likewise, we're told the Switch 2 edition will take advantage of GameShare, which coupled with the still existing Friend's Pass, should make accessing this wonderful and unmissable game all the easier.

As for the exact date for the arrival of It Takes Two on Switch 2, this will happen as soon as October 15. If you don't already own a copy and are looking to snag one come this date, the price tag is set at $39.99.