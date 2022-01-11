It takes 20 hours to complete the Dying Light 2 story

HQ

A couple of days ago, it was revealed that Dying Light 2 Stay Human would take 500 hours to finish for completionists. An absurdly high number for a single player action game, which many people simply thought was way too much.

And clearly, the studio Techland themselves wasn't entirely satisfied with how this was communicated, and has therefore released a clarification of how much time you actually need to complete the game, and it turns out it's really reasonable.

While it will take roughly 80 hours to finish the main story and every single side quest, you just need around 20 hours to play through the story. So where does the 500 hours come from? Well, it turns out this is for those who really want to do literally everything:

<em>"Time needed to max out the game with all main and side quests, choices and endings, checking every place on the map, every dialogue and finding every collectible."

We appreciate Techland setting this straight to keep all their fans informed. How much of a completionist are you when playing games?