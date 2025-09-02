It started with Pornhub... Now Steam and Xbox face UK age verification rules nearly as strict

HQ

We've already covered the UK's age verification requirements coming to Steam (here) and Xbox (here). What has now been clarified is that every user, including those with accounts created nearly two decades ago, must still complete the process.

People started commenting about this on social media. For example, on X, users like Christina Tasty and Mike Brown shared screenshots of Steam and Xbox messages demanding age verification despite their accounts being 19 and 22 years old respectively.

That's right. You could have been around for nearly two decades of gaming history, building up a library and community presence, but unless you provide credit card, government-issued ID, or other official proof, you're locked out of certain content and social features.

There is some logic behind it. If account age were the only requirement, people could just hand over (or sell) their old profiles to minors, bypassing restrictions completely. Still, many find it frustrating that veteran players still need to prove they're over 18.

In fact, Steam and Xbox are facing some complaints about these verification requirements: intrusive processes, worries about data leaks, and frustration from people who just want to access their content without scanning their faces or digging up credit cards.

Valve has opted for a less strict approach, requiring only a credit card check, but this still creates friction, especially in Europe where debit cards are more common. Microsoft, on the other hand, is using Yoti, which leans more heavily on documents and biometric checks.

This follows the recent legislation that altered access to adult content earlier this summer. Pornhub, among the initial platforms affected by this law, experienced a nearly 50% decline in UK traffic within the first two weeks, resulting in a loss of over a million visits (here).

So, at the end of the day, no matter how long you've had your account, Steam and Xbox want proof you're an adult. Rules almost as strict as those for adult sites like Pornhub. What do you think about them? Should they be that strict to play video games?