It started with Pornhub... Now it's Microsoft: UK age verification comes to Xbox

UK gamers, get ready to prove your age... Microsoft has begun emailing Xbox users in the United Kingdom with news that could affect how they interact online. As part of compliance with the UK Online Safety Act, Microsoft is introducing mandatory age verification for all UK accounts, a move reminiscent of what adult sites like Pornhub faced earlier this summer.

"As part of our compliance program for the UK Online Safety Act and our ongoing investments in tools and technologies that help ensure age-appropriate experiences, we're introducing age verification for Microsoft accounts in the UK," the company stated in a generalized email sent to registered Xbox users (via The Sun).

"Age verification is a new feature being introduced for players logging into an Xbox experience with Microsoft accounts based in the UK. It helps ensure that we can continue to provide players on our platform with age-appropriate experiences and keep the Xbox community safe."

The Online Safety Act, signed into law in 2023, requires online platforms to implement "highly effective" age checks. Pornhub already saw the impact (here): in the first two weeks after the rules took effect, UK traffic to the site dropped almost 50%, losing over a million visits as users were forced to upload ID, verify via credit card, or use facial scans. Now, the same law is forcing Microsoft to take similar steps for its social services on Xbox.

For those with unverified accounts, access to voice and text chat, party features, game invites, and content-sharing will be restricted. Social features like "Looking for Group," clubs, and third-party platforms including Discord and Twitch will be blocked until users verify their age. Games and purchases remain unaffected. Microsoft is partnering with UK company Yoti for verification, which uses ID documents, mobile contracts, credit card checks, and AI-driven facial age estimation. Only age results are shared, not personal data.

The changes won't kick in until early 2026, but users can start verifying their age today. Microsoft says the measure ensures age-appropriate experiences and maintains community safety, while also following the same path that has already reshaped online adult content access in the UK.